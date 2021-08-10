Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,802.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,802 ($36.61) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 11699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,788 ($36.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

