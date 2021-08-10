Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,796 ($36.53). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,788 ($36.43), with a volume of 93,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,645.35.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

