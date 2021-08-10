Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $690.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.41. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

