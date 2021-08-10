ContentBox Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $24,626.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00435366 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.