Contrasting Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 5 1 0 2.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 11.61% 15.33% 5.80% Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51%

Risk & Volatility

Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.42 $1.30 billion $2.64 12.56 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -54.07

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Stryve Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

