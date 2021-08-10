Contrasting Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.48%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $309.09, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.49 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.18 $98.83 million $3.19 94.53

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Genius Sports on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

