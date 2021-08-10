Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,090 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 237,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,829. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.