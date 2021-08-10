Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 16,484 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 528.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

