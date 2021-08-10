Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. 67,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,612. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

