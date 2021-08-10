Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,748 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 500,510 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

