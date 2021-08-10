Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 642,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

