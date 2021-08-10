Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

EMR stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 105,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,409. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

