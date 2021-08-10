Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

PG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

