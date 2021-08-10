Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 3,620,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

