Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 96.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 41,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 870,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,108. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

