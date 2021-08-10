Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cable One worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 64.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $18.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,983.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,907. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,877.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,195.38.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

