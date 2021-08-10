Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $34.21 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.