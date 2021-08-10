Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.13 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Quaker Chemical worth $40,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KWR traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.50. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,188. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

