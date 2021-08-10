Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $12.74 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. 8,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

