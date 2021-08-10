Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $12.74 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. 8,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.33.
CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
