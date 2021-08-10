Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. UniFirst makes up approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.29. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.72. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.