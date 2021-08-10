CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 3,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,236,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

