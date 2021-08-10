Coreto (COR) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $167,618.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.