Cortexyme Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,411% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

