County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

