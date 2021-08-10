Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

