Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAP opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

