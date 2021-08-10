Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for about 5.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $170,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,537. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

