Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

