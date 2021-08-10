Cricut (CRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

