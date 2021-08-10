Critical Comparison: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.74 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.83 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.61 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orange County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.