Critical Contrast: CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

20.1% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of CM Life Sciences II shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inotiv and CM Life Sciences II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and CM Life Sciences II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.22 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -78.80 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CM Life Sciences II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats CM Life Sciences II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

CM Life Sciences II Company Profile

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

