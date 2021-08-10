Critical Review: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $140.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.03 $358.70 million $9.32 14.88

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.