Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.55.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.76 and a one year high of C$18.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.