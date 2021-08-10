Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRON. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$9.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.35.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

