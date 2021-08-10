CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $697.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

