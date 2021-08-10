Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

