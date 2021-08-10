Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Up 62.7% Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $30,044.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

