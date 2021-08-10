Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cryoport by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

