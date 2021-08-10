CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

CSPI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.98 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

