Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 34,035 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 491.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $22,706,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $83,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after buying an additional 281,462 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $18,871,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

