Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.