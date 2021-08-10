Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.