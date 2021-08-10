Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 31,995 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

ILPT stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

