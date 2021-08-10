Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $769,000 Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 33.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

