CVCoin (CVN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,950.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $18,950.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

