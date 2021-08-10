CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

CVV opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

