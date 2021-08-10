CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Financial Comparison

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.62 -$6.07 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -64.83% -21.12% -12.92% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats CVD Equipment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

