CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. 178,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

