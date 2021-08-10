CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

