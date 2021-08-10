D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.89.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

